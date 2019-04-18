Understanding the 2021 U.K. ecommerce VAT reform for U.S. sellers
Keeping cross-border sales compliant in light of Brexit and VAT reforms
In today’s digitally connected world, making international sales is easier than ever. While having customers globally can feel satisfying, navigating the murky waters of cross-border tax compliance is downright tricky. In 2021 alone, for example, the U.K. government overhauled the rules of Value Added Tax (VAT) for ecommerce. All of this while the country was still reeling from other Brexit-related changes to VAT and customs.
If you’re a U.S.-based business selling into the U.K. or EU, understanding the essentials of global trade is crucial to keep your cross-border sales going strong. Hear Avalara Vice President of Global Indirect Tax, Richard Asquith, explain recent and upcoming VAT changes, and how they may impact your tax collection obligations when selling internationally.
We’ll discuss:
- Key elements of the 2021 U.K. ecommerce VAT reform in detail
- How One-Stop-Shop VAT returns can simplify compliance when selling into multiple EU countries
- Why online marketplaces may have greater VAT responsibility come July
- A quick review of the EU VAT overhaul scheduled to take effect July 1, 2021
- Steps you need to take to stay compliant if you’re selling into the U.K. and/or EU
If you sell in the U.K. and/or the EU, you can't afford to miss this webinar.
About the speaker
Richard Asquith, Vice President of Global Tax, Avalara
Based in the U.K., Richard is responsible for helping businesses understand and manage their growing tax compliance obligations as they enter or expand into new markets. Previously, Richard was with TMF Group, where he founded and led its global VAT practice for nearly 10 years. While there, he conceived and successfully brought to market the insurance sector’s first global premium tax engine, now used across the world as the industry standard. He began his career at KPMG in the U.K. and later joined Ernst & Young, working in Russia, Hungary, and France, assisting companies entering new markets. Richard is a frequent contributor to discussions on global tax issues in the media, and serves on Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax committees.