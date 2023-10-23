Avalara Tax Changes 2022: Midyear Update
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
90 minutes
EARN
1 CPE credit
Tax experts break down 2022 tax changes and trends
So far in 2022 we’ve been dealing with the effects of supply chain issues on tax obligations, taxation in the metaverse, along with a slew of other tax changes and trends. Staying on top of these fluctuations and their impact on your own business can be a lot to handle, so we’re bringing together a panel of experts to help you make sense of it all.
Join industry experts from Sales Tax Institute and Avalara on August 18 for a breakdown of the changes that have already taken place in 2022, upcoming trends, and a live Q&A. All registrants will receive early access to the midyear update of the Avalara Tax Changes 2022 report.
Our panel will cover:
- 2022 sales tax changes and trends
- Local economic nexus updates
- Marketplace complexities
- The spread of real-time reporting/e-invoicing mandates
Meet the panel:
Scott Peterson
Vice President of Government Relations
Scott Peterson spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board and is now Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara.
Diane Yetter
Founder, Sales Tax Institute
Diane Yetter is president and founder of YETTER Tax, a sales tax consulting and technology firm. She also founded Sales Tax Institute, a premier think tank that offers courses to educate business professionals about sales and use tax.