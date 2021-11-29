2022 tax changes
What businesses need to know to maintain tax compliance in 2022
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift from physical stores to digital shopping by five years. This sudden transformation created new challenges for companies and how they operate. With new channels, products, staffing, and supply chain adjustments, businesses have to continually adapt to these changes while also navigating a complex web of government regulations to stay in compliance.
Understanding adjustments to tax policy can be difficult. Join us as our sales tax experts reveal what you need to know about the latest changes in tax policies and how it will impact your tax obligations in 2022.
We’ll cover:
- The impact of supply chain and labor shortages on tax compliance
- New tax obligations resulting from increased ecommerce sales
- The latest on economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws
- Tax rules for a remote workforce
- The increasing digitalization of tax compliance globally
Don’t navigate these challenges alone. Now is the time to understand these rules so you can solidify your tax management practices for 2022.
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1.5 hours of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Scott Peterson
Vice President of Tax Policy and Government Relations, Avalara
Scott was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. For seven years, Scott acted as the chief operating officer of an organization devoted to making sales tax simpler and more uniform for the benefit of business. Scott also spent 10 years as the director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He's now the go-to resource at Avalara for all things related to tax policy.
Liz Armbruester
Senior Vice President of Global Compliance Operations, Avalara
Liz oversees global compliance operations at Avalara. With more than 20 years of leadership experience from a variety of technology sectors including software, media, and services, Liz is known for her strong track record of innovative problem solving, process optimization, and the ability to deliver automation for efficiency and scale. Her commitment to operational excellence and aptitude for partnering cross-functionally helped her drive value in prior roles with Vubiquity, a provider of content monetization technology, and Zilog, a computing microcontroller manufacturer.