What businesses need to know to maintain tax compliance in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift from physical stores to digital shopping by five years. This sudden transformation created new challenges for companies and how they operate. With new channels, products, staffing, and supply chain adjustments, businesses have to continually adapt to these changes while also navigating a complex web of government regulations to stay in compliance.

Understanding adjustments to tax policy can be difficult. Join us as our sales tax experts reveal what you need to know about the latest changes in tax policies and how it will impact your tax obligations in 2022.

We’ll cover:

The impact of supply chain and labor shortages on tax compliance

New tax obligations resulting from increased ecommerce sales

The latest on economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws

Tax rules for a remote workforce

The increasing digitalization of tax compliance globally

Don’t navigate these challenges alone. Now is the time to understand these rules so you can solidify your tax management practices for 2022.

Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1.5 hours of CPE credit.