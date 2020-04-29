What tax-exempt sellers need to know to manage tax compliance and reduce audit risk

Sales tax compliance is more complicated than ever for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers, thanks to supply chain issues, shifting sales channels to meet demand, and labor shortages. In fact, according to the 2021 Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute’s Manufacturing Talent study, 77% of manufacturers surveyed anticipate ongoing complications from the labor shortage, and many have had to switch suppliers to keep business operations running smoothly.

Along with this complexity, manufacturers and other tax-exempt sellers face higher audit risks than other industries. Common mistakes found by auditors include failure to register where required, missing exemption certificates, and reporting the wrong consumer use tax.

You’ll learn:

Impacts of supply chain and labor shortages on tax compliance

How economic nexus laws affect exempt sellers, including increased tax obligations in multiple states

Tips to effectively manage and organize exemption documents to avoid being hit with penalties during an audit

Why your business must actively manage consumer use tax in addition to sales tax exemptions (especially if you don’t pay sales tax on purchases you make)

Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.