2023 tax changes: Midyear update
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Noon PT/3:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Vital insights from industry experts on changing tax regulations
Stay a step ahead with our midyear update webinar on 2023 tax changes. Join us to learn the latest tax developments, legislative updates, and regulatory shifts. Gain valuable insights from industry experts and prepare your business for the second half of the year.
We’ll discuss:
- Key tax changes that have occured in 2023 and their impact on tax obligations
- How economic trends are shaping new tax regulations
- The latest developments with economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws
- Taxation trends for software and digital goods
- The global commerce landscape and recent updates to e-invoicing requirements
Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit. Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand.
Meet the speakers
Scott Peterson
Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara
Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.
Diane Yetter
Founder, Sales Tax Institute
Diane Yetter is president and founder of YETTER Tax, a sales tax consulting and technology firm. She also founded Sales Tax Institute, a premier think tank that offers courses to educate business professionals about sales and use tax.
