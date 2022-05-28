2024 tax changes: Midyear update

Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was also the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.

Mike is an attorney specializing in sales and use tax matters for multistate and multinational businesses. For more than 30 years, including 16 as the leader of his firm, he has helped companies identify multistate nexus, negotiate settlements of historical exposure, and address risk during M&A activity, including successfully representing taxpayers in over 250 sales tax audits.