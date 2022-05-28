WEBINAR

2024 tax changes: Midyear update

Save my spot

date

Thursday, June 27, 2024

time

8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Stay a step ahead of tax updates and emerging trends

As consumer buying habits evolve, so must tax policy. Join our webinar to learn about the latest tax changes and legislative trends impacting your business, including updated tax rates and adjustments in the sales tax base.

Our panel of tax experts will discuss:

  • How some U.S. states are trying to expand their sales tax base by taxing software, digital goods, and services 
  • New tax exemptions and sales tax holidays
  • Current trends in economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws
  • Recent developments in global compliance and e-invoicing mandates

Don’t miss your chance to prepare for upcoming tax changes. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Meet the speakers

Scott Peterson

Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara 

Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was also the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.

Michael Dillon, Esq.

Founder, Dillon Tax Consulting

Mike is an attorney specializing in sales and use tax matters for multistate and multinational businesses. For more than 30 years, including 16 as the leader of his firm, he has helped companies identify multistate nexus, negotiate settlements of historical exposure, and address risk during M&A activity, including successfully representing taxpayers in over 250 sales tax audits.

Save my spot

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist