2024 tax changes: Q4 outlook
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, plus live Q&A
Crucial insights into the latest tax updates and emerging trends
Tax legislation is constantly evolving, and staying updated is critical for maintaining compliance. Join our webinar to explore the latest tax changes in 2024 and their impact on your business operations.
We’ll discuss:
- Recent developments in cases focused on sales tax obligations for remote sellers into Illinois and Colorado
- How a pending U.S. Supreme Court case could impact the future of use tax compliance
- New simplifications in economic nexus thresholds
- The latest on retail delivery fees, including another state considering them
- Changes in the taxation of digital goods and services and what they mean for your business
Don’t miss your chance to stay a step ahead of upcoming tax changes. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Meet the speaker
Amanda Denniston
Government Relations Manager, Avalara
