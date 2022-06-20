WEBINAR

2024 tax changes: Q4 outlook

date

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

time

8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes, plus live Q&A

Crucial insights into the latest tax updates and emerging trends

Tax legislation is constantly evolving, and staying updated is critical for maintaining compliance. Join our webinar to explore the latest tax changes in 2024 and their impact on your business operations.

We’ll discuss:

  • Recent developments in cases focused on sales tax obligations for remote sellers into Illinois and Colorado
  • How a pending U.S. Supreme Court case could impact the future of use tax compliance
  • New simplifications in economic nexus thresholds
  • The latest on retail delivery fees, including another state considering them
  • Changes in the taxation of digital goods and services and what they mean for your business

Don’t miss your chance to stay a step ahead of upcoming tax changes. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Meet the speaker

Amanda Denniston

Government Relations Manager, Avalara

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

