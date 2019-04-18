On-demand webinar:

4 tips to simplify filing sales tax returns





It’s not enough to just calculate and collect proper sales tax on your transactions. You must also file returns and remit payments to the appropriate tax jurisdiction, which can be just as complex.

Between reconciling tax amounts across your systems, and juggling multiple deadlines and forms for each state, filing sales tax returns can be arduous. If you’re feeling the pain, check out our 10-minute, on-demand webinar to learn how you can ease the burden of filing returns for your business.

Avalara’s SVP of Global Compliance, Liz Armbruester, reveals:

How to overcome the most common challenges of filing sales tax returns

Ways you can use tools you already have to manage deadlines

Tips to reduce the amount of time spent managing returns

Why your tax team must be data savvy and tech savvy to remain compliant

If you're looking for quick tips that can help you better manage your sales tax returns, you won't want to miss this information. Take 10 minutes, and watch it now!