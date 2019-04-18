How more sales and more customers can change tax obligations

There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing your company achieve its growth goals. But the more transactions you create, the more likely you'll hit another key milestone: sales tax nexus.

When you change where and how you do business, you can also change your tax compliance picture. While more sales and customers help grow your business, they can create additional headaches for your tax department.

In this webinar, 5 ways growing companies get tripped up by sales tax, you’ll learn how compliance can change when you:

Expand into more states or enter global markets

Sell through ecommerce sites or online marketplaces

Add new products or services

File in multiple states

Seek financing, complete an IPO, or engage in M&A activities

If you want to conquer the world, first you have to conquer tax compliance. Get your sales tax in compliance before you venture outside the lines. Attendees are eligible to earn one hour of CPE credit.