As businesses continue to adjust to the new business environment and many customers continue to be reluctant to shop in store, business owners are looking to get online. If your company is making the switch from storefront to online sales or just starting to sell online for the first time, you won’t want to miss this webinar outlining how to get started in ecommerce. We’ll reveal key considerations to keep in mind before launching your online store, and steps to quickly establish your ecommerce presence and continue attracting customers.

During the on-demand webinar, we discuss key considerations, including how to:

Set up an online platform

Determine which products to sell and payment methods

Set up shipping and returns functions

Manage sales tax compliance

Plan an online marketing strategy

Preview, test, and publish your store

This is must-know information for any business considering an online presence. Register to unlock access to the on-demand recording so you can listen at your convenience.