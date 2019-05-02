When
60 minutes
Free
Learn the important considerations for getting an ecommerce site ready for business.
As businesses continue to adjust to the new business environment and many customers continue to be reluctant to shop in store, business owners are looking to get online. If your company is making the switch from storefront to online sales or just starting to sell online for the first time, you won’t want to miss this webinar outlining how to get started in ecommerce. We’ll reveal key considerations to keep in mind before launching your online store, and steps to quickly establish your ecommerce presence and continue attracting customers.
During the on-demand webinar, we discuss key considerations, including how to:
- Set up an online platform
- Determine which products to sell and payment methods
- Set up shipping and returns functions
- Manage sales tax compliance
- Plan an online marketing strategy
- Preview, test, and publish your store
This is must-know information for any business considering an online presence. Register to unlock access to the on-demand recording so you can listen at your convenience.
Jennifer Kijek
Senior Manager of Commerce Alliances at Avalara
Jennifer Kijek is Avalara’s Senior Manager of Commerce Alliances. Jennifer has more than 20 years of experience in product and alliance roles spanning across multiple verticals including retail, hospitality, and media. Prior to Avalara, she was the Global Alliance Director at Lyons Consulting Group (now Capgemini) where she managed partnerships with strategic commerce platforms and technology partners.
John Sallese
Director of Product Solution Engineering at Avalara
John has over 25 years of tax compliance and audit experience, including sales/use, telecommunications, income, and property tax. He has been in various roles supporting sales, marketing, implementation, and training through webinars, speaking engagements, and on-site presentations.