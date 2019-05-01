How successful firms are building a 21st-century indirect tax practice
August 25, 2021
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes
Today, more than ever, accounting professionals recognize the benefits of cloud-based tax accounting solutions.
A recent study by CPA Trendlines and Avalara found that more than half of accountants surveyed agree that for their firms to succeed, their own technology and workflows must be adapted for a new, online, and cloud-based environment. But there is no road map to guide them through the changes they must make to meet clients’ demands for expanded capacity, increased flexibility, and cost efficiency.
Join us for a panel discussion where industry leaders will share the trends driving these changes and how their firms are adapting for success:
Scott Scharf, Co-founder, Catching Clouds
Mark Koziel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Allinial Global
Wayne Danneman, Partner, State and Local Tax Services, RubinBrown
Attendees can earn one hour of CPE credit.
During this webinar and discussion, you’ll learn:
Why the demand for sales and use tax advisory services and filing is exploding, becoming a high-growth area for firms
How your accounting peers are evolving to meet the challenges of 21st-century tax practices
What adjustments firms are making to accommodate new client demands for sales tax compliance
1.0 hours
Technology
Basic
Group Internet Based
Registry statement
Avalara is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: NASBARegistry.org.