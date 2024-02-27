An insider’s look at the Avalara compliance suite
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
See what technology your tax and finance peers are using to forge ahead
Tax compliance in the U.S. comes with its fair share of challenges. Get an up-close look at the various ways the suite of Avalara tax automation services can help you simplify your complex tax obligations and finance operations.
Turning tax challenges into opportunities
This webinar will focus on:
- What makes managing tax obligations in the U.S. so challenging and the cost of managing it manually
- How your business can leverage technology to address resource constraints and lighten the load for tax pros
- When a business should implement tax automation software
- How the Avalara tax compliance suite can handle sales tax calculations, returns, exemption certificate management, and cross-border compliance to reduce your burden (including a live demo)
About the speakers
Kael Kelly
General Manager, Tax Exempt Product Portfolio, Tax Research Products, Avalara
Kael has 25 years of technology experience in industries spanning telecommunications and SaaS. He has worked in Fortune 500 to mid-market firms to start-ups in roles that include market research, product management, marketing, sales, general management, and executive leadership.
Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara
Prior to Avalara, Christine spent 15+ years working in the sales and use tax space. She has experience as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider. Additionally, she spent four years managing a partner channel in the business intelligence and financial reporting space.
Sign me up