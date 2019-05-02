Part 2: Avalara Returns for Accountants
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Free
Build your practice and meet client needs with automated solutions
Your clients have adapted to a dynamic landscape of regulatory changes, a host of new requirements, and an explosion of online sales to customers around the globe. That, in turn, has created a demand for a higher level of support for their expanding indirect tax requirements.
It’s time for full-service accounting firms to build a 21st-century indirect tax practice with automated compliance solutions.
Join experts from Avalara as we explore how automation can enable you to build competitive strength with a new or expanded sales tax compliance practice. Let us help you turn a cost center into a profit center for your practice.
Earn CPE credit and learn:
- The benefits of end-to-end automation of sales tax return prep and filing
- How to identify and capture new clients and growth opportunities
- The efficiencies that come with a robust digital infrastructure
- How to minimize risk — for clients and practices
- How to meet increasing client needs as their customer base grows from local to global
CPE credit: 1.0 hour
Subject area: Technology
Course level: Basic
Instructional method: Group Internet Based
Prerequisites: None
Advanced Preparation: None
Who should attend?
CPA, small firm
CPA, medium firm
CPA, large firm
Bookkeeper
Registry statement
Avalara is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: NASBARegistry.org.