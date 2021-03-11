Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
Duration: 30 minutes
Cost: Nothing
Avalara executive conversations: Product and data security overview
Avalara executive conversations: Product and data security overview
Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
Duration: 30 minutes
Cost: Nothing
One question we often hear from customers is, “How does Avalara build security into the products they create?”
At Avalara, we focus on making sure all our products and solutions can safeguard against daily threats. With a rigorous standard for both products and services, our product security team closely monitors security throughout the software life cycle. Interested in knowing more about our security strategy for our go-to-market products and platform?
Hear Avalara Vice President of Product Security Anthony Ungerman offer an inside look at how our product security team keeps our customers and their data safe.
Join us November 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. This is an exclusive webinar and space is limited, so register now.
About the speaker
Anthony Ungerman
Vice President of Product Security at Avalara
Anthony leads the product security team at Avalara and he’s responsible for implementing and managing the secure development life cycle across all Avalara products. Anthony has over 30 years of software development and cybersecurity experience. Anthony has built product security teams at both MobileIron and Citrix. Prior to Citrix, Anthony built spreadsheets at Lotus Development Corporation. Fun fact: Anthony has been granted three patents for enterprise software delivery.