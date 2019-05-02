Avalara for Accountants: Automate your compliance practice

Your clients have adapted to a dynamic landscape of regulatory changes, a host of new requirements, and an explosion of online sales to customers around the globe. That, in turn, has created a demand for an entirely new level of support for their expanding indirect tax requirements.



It’s time for accounting firms to build a 21st-century indirect tax practice, with solutions that can provide your clients better support, while also helping you grow your business by using automation to offer new services and attract new clients.

Join experts from Avalara as we explore how automation can enable you to build competitive strength as you keep up with and anticipate the rapid changes in our evolving business world.

What you’ll learn:

The role technology can play in sales tax returns, business licenses, and researching ever-changing laws and legislation

The efficiencies that come with a robust digital infrastructure

How to minimize risk — for clients and practices

How to meet increasing client needs as their customer base grows from local to global





CPE credits: 1.0 hour

Subject area: Technology

Course level: Basic

Instructional method: Group Internet Based

Prerequisites: None

Advanced Preparation: None

Who should attend?

CPA, small firm

CPA, medium firm

CPA, large firm

Bookkeeper