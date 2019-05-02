Avalara for Accountants: Automate your compliance practice
DATE
Thursday, September 23, 2021
TIME
1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
No cost
New automated solution helps build your practice and meet client needs
Your clients have adapted to a dynamic landscape of regulatory changes, a host of new requirements, and an explosion of online sales to customers around the globe. That, in turn, has created a demand for an entirely new level of support for their expanding indirect tax requirements.
It’s time for accounting firms to build a 21st-century indirect tax practice, with solutions that can provide your clients better support, while also helping you grow your business by using automation to offer new services and attract new clients.
Join experts from Avalara as we explore how automation can enable you to build competitive strength as you keep up with and anticipate the rapid changes in our evolving business world.
What you’ll learn:
- The role technology can play in sales tax returns, business licenses, and researching ever-changing laws and legislation
- The efficiencies that come with a robust digital infrastructure
- How to minimize risk — for clients and practices
- How to meet increasing client needs as their customer base grows from local to global
CPE credits: 1.0 hour
Subject area: Technology
Course level: Basic
Instructional method: Group Internet Based
Prerequisites: None
Advanced Preparation: None
Who should attend?
CPA, small firm
CPA, medium firm
CPA, large firm
Bookkeeper
Registry statement
Avalara is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: NASBARegistry.org.