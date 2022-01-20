Resolve to build your sales tax compliance practice
DATE
Thursday, January 20, 2022
TIME
1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT
DURATION
60 minutes
EARN
CPE credit
COST
Nothing
New year means new growth opportunities for your tax compliance practice
Your clients have adapted to the dramatic global growth of online commerce, increasing competition, and the constantly shifting landscape of regulatory changes and requirements. All this has increased their need for help in meeting their indirect tax requirements.
Turn your compliance practice into a profit center. Learn how automation can help you support your existing clients while growing your practice by attracting new clients and offering additional services.
Join experts from Avalara as we explore how automation can enable you to build competitive strength with a new or expanded sales tax compliance practice.
Earn CPE credit and learn:
- The role of automation in 2022 for sales tax returns, business licenses, and research of laws and legislation
- How to identify and capture new clients and growth opportunities
- The efficiencies offered by a robust digital infrastructure
- How practitioners can meet their clients’ global growth needs while minimizing risk, for both clients and themselves
CPE credit: 1.0 hour
Subject area: Technology
Course level: Basic
Instructional method: Group Internet Based
Prerequisites: None
Advanced Preparation: None
Who should attend?
CPA, small firm
CPA, medium firm
CPA, large firm
Bookkeeper
Registry statement
Avalara is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: NASBARegistry.org.