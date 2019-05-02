DATE
Build a successful compliance practice as your clients grow from local to global
Your clients have adapted to a dynamic landscape of regulatory changes and new requirements, not to mention a dramatic increase in global online business. This has increased their need for help in meeting their indirect tax requirements.
It’s time for accounting practices to build a 21st-century indirect tax practice.
Join Avalara’s VAT expert Alex Baulf, Sr Director, Government & Influencer Relations and our partner Angelo Torres, U.S. VAT Practice Leader at DuCharme, McMillen & Associates and learn how you can support clients who are expanding into a global tax footprint.
Earn CPE credit and learn:
- The role of automation in helping companies with VAT and GST exposure to easily and accurately file returns
- How to identify and capture new clients and growth opportunities
- Case studies of clients who have had to address the challenges of global tax expansion
- How practitioners can meet their clients’ global growth needs while minimizing risk, for both clients and themselves
Who should attend?
CPA, small firm
CPA, medium firm
CPA, large firm
Bookkeeper
