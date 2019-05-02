Back to brick-and-mortar: Building a rock-solid POS sales tax strategy
According to a recent Deloitte study, 75% of consumers now feel safe shopping in person. To prepare for buyers' return to brick-and-mortar stores, retailers will need to start building a sales tax strategy that's ready for the crowds.
How prepared are you from a sales tax perspective? Is your POS system ready to handle tax calculations for this season’s holiday sales? Ensuring POS systems calculate sales tax correctly is a key way retailers can stay ahead of the tax compliance game.
In this webinar, we cover:
- The acceleration of omnichannel sales
- Challenges facing retailers as they adopt shifting demands from state regulators and customers
- POS best practices to stay on top of it all
If you’re an existing Avalara AvaTax customer, find out how Avalara Content Generation for POS reduces risk, boosts efficiency, and improves the customer experience for businesses with physical locations. Watch this informative webinar focused on creating a solid sales tax strategy with this brand-new AvaTax add-on solution that covers you in over 13,000 sales and use tax U.S. jurisdictions.
Cory Evans
General manager, Content for POS
Cory Evans has over 20 years of experience in tax and technology specializing in the automation of indirect tax for retail sales channels and transaction data collection and management. He has a unique set of skills affording him the capability to contribute to solution engineering and design, the ability to dive deep and focus on the details, and a macro perspective ensuring his vision and strategies are in line with Avalara's corporate focus and the indirect tax needs of the retail industry. As a leader in the Content, Data, and Insights business at Avalara, his mission is to help make sure this team is creating and offering solutions that inspire and give reason for customers and partners to celebrate their automation efforts.
Linh Lam
Lead product manager, Retail
Linh Lam is a lead product manager in the Content, Data, and Insights business unit at Avalara. He has 25 years of system integration experience. For the last 15 years he was focused on tax technologies, primarily automating content generation and delivery solutions for the retail industry. Prior to Avalara, Linh led the Amazon global tax engine as a senior tax manager for special projects. Linh has also worked supporting and leading in a tax technology role at DMA and Ryan, building and commercializing a content delivery solution for the retail consulting team at Vertex, and providing systems integration consulting services at Accenture.