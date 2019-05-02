Back to brick-and-mortar: Building a rock-solid POS sales tax strategy

​Cory Evans

General manager, Content for POS

Cory Evans has over 20 years of experience in tax and technology specializing in the automation of indirect tax for retail sales channels and transaction data collection and management. He has a unique set of skills affording him the capability to contribute to solution engineering and design, the ability to dive deep and focus on the details, and a macro perspective ensuring his vision and strategies are in line with Avalara's corporate focus and the indirect tax needs of the retail industry. As a leader in the Content, Data, and Insights business at Avalara, his mission is to help make sure this team is creating and offering solutions that inspire and give reason for customers and partners to celebrate their automation efforts.