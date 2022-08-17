Learn how to navigate business license compliance
Whether your business is just starting out or already operates in multiple locations, understanding business license requirements is key to staying compliant and avoiding costly fines.
Even if you’re a seasoned pro (or if you’re new to managing licenses), it’s important to ensure your business is fully covered and compliant. In this webinar, we provide insights into how to navigate tricky regulations that could be lurking around the corner.
We cover the consequences of noncompliance (including examples of fines in different states), common rules and ordinances that can trip up businesses, and the life cycle of business licenses — from application to renewal.
In this webinar, we explore:
- The business license basics — the types to choose from and how they differ
- Consequences of noncompliance, with examples of fines from different states and counties
- The business license rules and ordinances that tend to confuse businesses
- What to do when a business license expires
- Where a business license might be required (and where it might not be)