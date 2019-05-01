DTC compliance basics for any winery
WHEN
On demand
DURATION
1 hour
COST
Nothing
Navigating the world of tax compliance can be tricky and extremely time consuming, especially if your winery has limited internal resources. In this webinar, Avalara and WineAmerica join forces to provide you with basic requirements for maintaining compliance. We’ll discuss the three-tier system — production, distribution, and retail — and where you sit in that system. We’ll also dive deep into the different types of taxes that affect wineries and key steps for maintaining compliance once you grasp these important components.
Join Avalara and WineAmerica as we go through Compliance basics for any winery. We’ll even include some details on recent and upcoming legislation that might affect how your winery does business.
In this webinar you’ll learn:
- Compliance requirements for beverage alcohol suppliers
- The role of age verification in beverage alcohol compliance
- The different tax types for wineries
- Key steps for maintaining compliance
This webinar presented by WineAmerica.
About the speakers
Michael Kaiser
Vice President of Government Affairs, WineAmerica
Michael is the main voice of WineAmerica on Capitol Hill, taking WineAmerica’s message to Members of Congress and their staff.
Michael also manages all external communications for WineAmerica. This includes press outreach and membership communication. He has been quoted in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Associated Press, Vineyard and Winery Management Magazine, Wines and Vines and Wine Spectator.
Jeff Carroll
General Manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol
Jeff Carroll is general manager, Beverage Alcohol at Avalara. He’s responsible for leading the overall strategy and growth for the business unit, ensuring continued client compliance and satisfaction, as well as guiding a large, cross-functional team. Jeff’s experience includes more than 14 years of senior leadership in beverage alcohol and sales tax compliance SaaS solutions. He has designed and brought to market well-known products and tools for both industry members and state agencies. Jeff joined Compli in the fall of 2017 and was subsequently promoted to chief product officer, responsible for product development, sales and marketing, business development, and content prior to the Avalara acquisition in 2019. He also regularly shares his expertise by speaking at industry events and publishing content on regulatory compliance and tax issues.
Shannon Fahey
Tax Research Analyst, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol
Prior to serving in her current role as a tax research analyst, Shannon worked as a reporting specialist in the Returns department of Compli, gaining knowledge and experience about the unique tax policies of each state. In her current position with Avalara, Shannon has the opportunity to follow and report on tax policies and legislative changes that affect wineries, breweries, and distilleries in the United States.
Sue Holbrook
Senior Compliance Analyst II, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol
Sue Holbrook is a senior compliance analyst II for Beverage Alcohol at Avalara. Sue began with Compli in May 2011, before the acquisition by Avalara in 2019, as the director of account services. She then took on the role of senior project specialist focusing on national licensing projects for both wholesale licensing as well as DTC licensing. In her current role, Sue handles license renewals and label registrations for multiple clients and various out of state licensing projects.