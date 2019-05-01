DTC compliance basics for any winery

Navigating the world of tax compliance can be tricky and extremely time consuming, especially if your winery has limited internal resources. In this webinar, Avalara and WineAmerica join forces to provide you with basic requirements for maintaining compliance. We’ll discuss the three-tier system — production, distribution, and retail — and where you sit in that system. We’ll also dive deep into the different types of taxes that affect wineries and key steps for maintaining compliance once you grasp these important components.

Join Avalara and WineAmerica as we go through Compliance basics for any winery. We’ll even include some details on recent and upcoming legislation that might affect how your winery does business.

In this webinar you’ll learn:

Compliance requirements for beverage alcohol suppliers

The role of age verification in beverage alcohol compliance

The different tax types for wineries

Key steps for maintaining compliance

This webinar presented by WineAmerica.

