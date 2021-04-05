Conquering cross-border tax compliance for U.S. sellers
How to prepare your business for international growth
There’s never been a better time to begin selling to online shoppers worldwide or to bolster an existing cross-border ecommerce program. The coronavirus pandemic dramatically increased online shopping worldwide with retail ecommerce sales surging 27.6% in 2020 over 2019.
While there’s endless growth potential when selling internationally, it can trigger new compliance challenges like assigning HS codes, calculating import taxes, and understanding duties and tariffs. But don’t let these issues keep you from seizing your opportunity. View this on-demand webinar to learn the ins and outs of international tax compliance so you can conquer cross-border compliance and grow into new markets.
You’ll learn:
- Why there’s massive growth opportunity in international sales
- The common pitfalls of cross-border ecommerce and how to overcome them
- What you need to know about Harmonized System (HS) codes and classification
- How automation can streamline your customer experience
Unlock your international potential by overcoming the challenges of cross-border trade compliance - watch this webinar to learn how. Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speaker
Craig Reed
Senior Vice President, Globa Trade, Avalara
Craig Reed leads the development and growth of Avalara’s cross-border and global trade business as Senior Vice President of Global Trade. Craig came to Avalara through the acquisition of his company, TradeStream Technologies, which was a company focused on building next generation automated product classification and landed cost software systems for cross-border ecommerce.