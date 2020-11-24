Drop shipping: Who’s on the hook for sales tax?

The benefits of drop shipping are clear — more than just outsourcing order fulfillment, many drop shipping arrangements don’t require you to purchase inventory until you make a sale. You also don’t have to store that inventory, and you don’t have to worry about shipping products to customers. However, though drop shipping simplifies some business operations, it can complicate one that’s already confusing: sales tax.

Sales tax can be hard enough to get right when you’re fulfilling your own orders, but how is it handled when a third party manages your sales and shipments? Do you collect sales tax? Does the shipper? Do both of you? And what happens when different parties are in different states?



In this webinar, we’ll dive into the world of drop shipping and explore just who’s on the hook for what and when. Join us to learn more about your obligations and how to meet them.

