Essential property tax compliance considerations during mergers and acquisitions
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Managing property tax compliance during M&A due diligence
Property tax compliance during mergers and acquisitions can be broken down into two stages: what happens during the M&A due diligence phase and what occurs after the transition. During either stage, there’s a lot of room for complication. For instance, it’s important to understand how post-merger asset valuations affect property tax assessments or, during an acquisition, to understand the tax position of the company being obtained.
In this webinar, we’ll examine several property tax compliance challenges you might face during mergers and acquisitions and how to develop proactive strategies for managing them.
Join our webinar to learn more about:
- The typical property tax compliance cycle and cadence
- How mergers and acquisitions impact the property tax compliance cycle
- How to determine new filing requirements and abatement opportunities after mergers and acquisitions
- How to ensure prior cost/value reporting changes after mergers and acquisitions
- How to audit assets and property from acquired companies, like ERP data
Earn 1 CPE credit. This webinar will include a live Q&A, so bring your questions.
