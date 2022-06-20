WEBINAR

European VAT update and global trends

Video: European VAT update and global trends

Learn about the world of value-added tax and its changing trends

Value-added tax (VAT) is a form of consumption tax levied on supplies of taxable goods and services. Over 150 countries use VAT. Still, even with worldwide adoption, understanding VAT can be tricky because of changing regulations, evolving market dynamics, ongoing compliance complexity, and limited resources and VAT expertise.

Learn how VAT works and how it could affect your business.

Avalara International Customer Programs Manager Michelle Bequette breaks down what VAT is, how it works, current trends, and how to make sure companies are compliant amidst market and legislative changes.

In this webinar, we cover:

  • VAT 101
  • Recent and future changes in Europe and global trends
  • Continuous global compliance

About the speaker

Michelle Bequette

International Customer Programs Manager, Avalara

Since joining Avalara in 2014, Michelle has helped more than 1,000 companies to manage their sales and use tax and VAT compliance. She’s a sales and use tax subject matter expert for Avalara Europe, and a European VAT/XB subject matter expert for Avalara U.S. Michelle launched the Avalara Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) Customer Loyalty team in 2016.

