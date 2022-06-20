Get ahead of property tax and business license compliance

Understand how to navigate key trigger events and core requirements
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes
Understand how to navigate key trigger events and core requirements
Discover how noncompliance can impact your business and how to leverage shared information to save time and money and reduce risk.
Optimize property tax and business license compliance
After this webinar, you’ll understand:
Essential components of property tax and business license compliance
Key areas where businesses need to pay close attention to property tax and business license requirements to remain compliant and avoid penalties
Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of the live webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Melissa Schad
Senior Product Solutions Engineer, Avalara
Andrea Jaffe
Senior Director, Professional Services, Avalara
