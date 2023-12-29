How Boll & Branch is using tech to boost sales
Most companies dream of the success that Boll & Branch has enjoyed, scaling to more than $100 million in sales in five years. That explosive growth created business complexity and led to new challenges. The solution for Boll & Branch was upgrading its tech stack.
For today’s retailers, dealing with rising customer acquisition costs and inflation, a lean operating infrastructure has never been more important. Boll & Branch continues leaning into automation to create more efficient operations to combat these challenges. As a result of its embrace of tech, the company has enjoyed projected sales to exceed another $100 million this year and recently expanded into new markets and launched brick-and-mortar stores.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- How a cohesive tech stack enabled the company’s growth and helped them improve efficiency
- Why tech is important for navigating the current retail environment
- What to look for when evaluating tech vendors
