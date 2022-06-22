How states use technology in tax enforcement and its impact on your business

States are using technology to aid tax enforcement, provide access to tax information, and streamline tax preparation processes. In this webinar, state tax department representatives will share how they’re leveraging technology and discuss how the U.S. tax policy is evolving.

Hear from state tax department representatives

After this webinar, attendees will be able to:

Explain how cloud technology is being used by tax authorities to improve tax enforcement and administration

Realize the impact of automation on tax processes and how it can streamline compliance for both businesses and governments

Understand how AI is used in tax enforcement and how it enhances efficiency and accuracy

Summarize current initiatives to streamline access to tax information for taxpayers through technology

Original air date: November 12, 2024.