How to build a solid tax research strategy for your business
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
1 hour
COST
Nothing
Sales tax compliance starts by understanding the right tax rates and rules for the products/services you sell. Doing your own tax research can be time-consuming and overwhelming with taxability rules varying by state and even local jurisdictions. But getting it wrong can put your business at risk of under or over payments, penalties, and even audits.
Learn how to build a solid tax research strategy that will make it easy to find, track, and manage tax information in our next webinar. Our tax experts will reveal why tax research plays such an integral role in overall compliance, organizational tips to keep your research as efficient as possible, and what resources exist to make tax research more manageable.
You’ll learn:
- The 5 steps every tax research strategy should include
- How to make sure your research is as effective as possible by considering a variety of scenarios
- The best tools for researching sales tax laws
- How to effectively communicate your research findings to your company
Webinar attendees are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Maria Tringali
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Maria has been with Avalara since 2014 and is focused on training, educating, and supporting customers, prospective customers, sales teams, and partners on tax compliance requirements for B2B sellers. She’s passionate about improving the exempt customer experience and helping businesses improve upon and automate traditionally labor-intensive and risk-prone activities.
Tracy Jones
Product Solutions Engineering Director, Avalara
Tracy has been with Avalara for eight years. While Tracy's primary focus has been managing tax solutions for retailers, grocers, and c-stores, he has worked with companies in a number of industries, including oil and gas, manufacturing, and medical. Prior to joining Avalara, Tracy was with Dun & Bradstreet, where he was a Team Leader within the Enterprise group. Tracy has both a BA and Executive MBA from the University of Richmond.