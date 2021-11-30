Sales tax compliance starts by understanding the right tax rates and rules for the products/services you sell. Doing your own tax research can be time-consuming and overwhelming with taxability rules varying by state and even local jurisdictions. But getting it wrong can put your business at risk of under or over payments, penalties, and even audits.

Learn how to build a solid tax research strategy that will make it easy to find, track, and manage tax information in our next webinar. Our tax experts will reveal why tax research plays such an integral role in overall compliance, organizational tips to keep your research as efficient as possible, and what resources exist to make tax research more manageable.

You’ll learn:

The 5 steps every tax research strategy should include



How to make sure your research is as effective as possible by considering a variety of scenarios



The best tools for researching sales tax laws



How to effectively communicate your research findings to your company



Webinar attendees are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.