Get inside the minds of former state tax auditors in this upcoming panel discussion

Get inside the minds of former state tax auditors in this upcoming panel discussion

As the tax adage goes, “it’s not if you’ll get audited, but when.” But many companies put off preparing for an audit until the day the Department of Revenue comes knocking, making it a painful process.

Surviving an audit is all about taking preemptive steps. To help you along that path, we’ve gathered a panel of former state tax auditors to reveal their insider tips and tricks to help businesses like yours not only develop an audit-ready strategy, but be successful when the auditor arrives.

In this exclusive Q&A session, we’ll cover:

How audits have changed in light of COVID-19

The best ways to prepare for an audit, even before you’ve been selected

How to be successful when the auditor arrives

Actions to avoid that can trigger an audit

Sign up to watch the on-demand recording at your convenience! Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.