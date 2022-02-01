Managing international compliance changes
VAT compliance made easy
During our recent webinar, European VAT update and global trends, we covered recent and anticipated changes in international VAT. From Brexit to e-invoicing, there’s a lot to know and Avalara is here to help.
In this webinar, we talk about six key steps needed to move you closer to continuous VAT compliance:
- Know where you have tax obligations
- Register to collect on these taxes
- Calculate the correct VAT, sales tax, and duties
- Implement e-invoicing solutions to comply with industry standards and legislative mandates
- Report taxes to the relevant authorities
- Reevaluate and repeat these steps to ensure continuous compliance
About the speaker
Michelle Bequette
International Customer Programs Manager, Avalara
Since joining Avalara in 2014, Michelle has helped more than 1,000 companies to manage their sales and use tax and VAT compliance. She’s a sales and use tax subject matter expert for Avalara Europe, and a European VAT/XB subject matter expert for Avalara U.S. Michelle launched the Avalara Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) Customer Loyalty team in 2016.