WEBINAR

Managing international compliance changes

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Managing international compliance changes

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

VAT compliance made easy

During our recent webinar, European VAT update and global trends, we covered recent and anticipated changes in international VAT. From Brexit to e-invoicing, there’s a lot to know and Avalara is here to help. 

In this webinar, we talk about six key steps needed to move you closer to continuous VAT compliance:

  • Know where you have tax obligations
  • Register to collect on these taxes
  • Calculate the correct VAT, sales tax, and duties 
  • Implement e-invoicing solutions to comply with industry standards and legislative mandates 
  • Report taxes to the relevant authorities
  • Reevaluate and repeat these steps to ensure continuous compliance

About the speaker

Michelle Bequette

International Customer Programs Manager, Avalara

Since joining Avalara in 2014, Michelle has helped more than 1,000 companies to manage their sales and use tax and VAT compliance. She’s a sales and use tax subject matter expert for Avalara Europe, and a European VAT/XB subject matter expert for Avalara U.S. Michelle launched the Avalara Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) Customer Loyalty team in 2016. 

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Related resources

GUIDE
VAT & indirect taxes by country

Understand your VAT, GST, and sales tax requirements around the world with our country guides.
REPORT
Global tax changes

Navigate a complex web of new regulations and requirements.
BLOG
Top 10 tax invoicing issues and pitfalls

Discover the top ten tax invoicing pitfalls to be aware of if you do business internationally.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist