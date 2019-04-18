Master the basics of sales tax
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
90 minutes
COST
Free
Looking to better understand your tax obligations?
Trust us, if you feel confused and overwhelmed by the mere mention of sales tax and all that it involves — you’re not alone. Even though most U.S. businesses are required to collect and remit sales tax, few understand all the rules or how to comply with them in an efficient manner.
In this presentation, Avalara tax experts address the most important aspects of sales tax compliance for businesses today, including:
- What is economic nexus and how does it impact your tax obligations across state lines
- How to scale the tax returns process as your business grows
- When you must collect exemption certificates
- Answers to commonly asked questions
Questions? Email customerevents@avalara.com.
See other webinars.
Related resources
*By registering for this webinar, you’re also consenting to receive marketing emails in accordance with our privacy policy. These may include event emails related to your registration. Avalara reserves the right to disqualify anyone from participation in this webinar. All determinations will be made by Avalara in its sole discretion