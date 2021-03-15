WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Free
Mergers and acquisitions: What you need to know once the deal is done
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are leading growth drivers, allowing companies to become more efficient and profitable while providing new products and resources to customers. As the global marketplace slowly rebounds from the pandemic, many business experts expect M&A activity to steadily rebound as well.
A merger or acquisition can be an exciting yet complicated time for a company. While considering the myriad important and complex business elements involved, sales tax compliance often (and understandably) falls near the bottom of the list. But it shouldn’t.
Make sure you know how to remain in good tax standing while going through a merger or acquisition.
Join us for this important webinar where we'll cover different types of M&A activities and how to handle some of the most common tax scenarios businesses encounter during the process.
Questions? Email Kaitlin at customerevents@avalara.com.
