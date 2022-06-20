EXCLUSIVE NAPA INVITE
Midyear compliance check-in, featuring content from Avalara and Wine Institute
DATE
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
TIME
8:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
PLACE
Feast It Forward, Napa, California
A perfect pairing for DTC and compliance leaders in Napa and Sonoma
We invite DTC managers to buddy up with their compliance manager, controller, or CFO to join us at this must-attend event on DTC shipping, compliance, and tax updates.
Join the midyear compliance check-in
Here are 5 reasons why you should attend:
- Catch the recent state-by-state legislative changes from Annie Bones, Regulatory Compliance Manager at Wine Institute, and midyear tax changes from Avalara that are affecting your business
- Learn more about the California Bottle Recycling Bill from Tim Schmelzer, Vice President of California State Relations at Wine Institute
- Hear how regional wineries streamlined their compliance with a solution like Avalara
- Network with your peers from other best-in-class wineries and with beverage alcohol technology solution providers
- Be wined and dined at one of the coolest, funkiest venues in Napa
This is an invite-only event. Space is limited. Sign up today. Please RSVP no later than June 22.
