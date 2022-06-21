WEBINAR

Navigating nexus: Mastering sales tax compliance

Thursday, March 7, 2024

8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Nexus rules demystified

Gain a deep understanding of U.S. sales tax nexus. In our webinar, we’ll explain how to ensure you’re staying compliant with your nexus obligations and their ever-changing rules.

Let’s break down this complex tax concept

In this info-packed webinar, you’ll learn:

  • What nexus is and how it’s triggered
  • Where you might have nexus and how much you could owe
  • How to register, collect, and file your sales tax return
  • What nexus means for global companies selling into the U.S.

You’ll walk away with a better understanding of nexus. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

About the speakers

Steven Cabrera

Tax Director, Avalara

Conor Kirkland

Regional Sales Manager, Avalara

