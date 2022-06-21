WEBINAR
Navigating nexus: Mastering sales tax compliance
Thursday, March 7, 2024
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Nexus rules demystified
Gain a deep understanding of U.S. sales tax nexus. In our webinar, we’ll explain how to ensure you’re staying compliant with your nexus obligations and their ever-changing rules.
Let’s break down this complex tax concept
In this info-packed webinar, you’ll learn:
- What nexus is and how it’s triggered
- Where you might have nexus and how much you could owe
- How to register, collect, and file your sales tax return
- What nexus means for global companies selling into the U.S.
You’ll walk away with a better understanding of nexus. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Steven Cabrera
Tax Director, Avalara
Conor Kirkland
Regional Sales Manager, Avalara
