WEBINAR
Optimize your property tax compliance
Video: Find out how your company could optimize property tax compliance.
Companies across the country are struggling with property tax compliance.
Hear about how top companies have optimized:
- Property valuation: Streamlining assessment review and property valuation activities
- Data management: Automating entry, validating accuracy, and processing
- Tax liability: Tracking deadlines to avoid penalties and appealing inaccurate assessments
About the speakers
Carl Hoemke
General Manager of Avalara Property Tax, Avalara
Carl is an Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) with 30 years of experience in valuation, property tax, and technology. He has served as an expert witness in many legal venues and founded the tax technology company CrowdReason, which was acquired by Avalara in 2021.
Mickey North Rizza
Group Vice President of Enterprise Software, IDC
Mickey leads the Enterprise Applications and Strategies research service along with a team of analysts responsible for IDC’s coverage of the next generation of enterprise applications.