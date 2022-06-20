Sign up now



date Friday, September 27, 2024

time 12:00 p.m. ET

duration 45 minutes, including live Q&A



Don’t miss this Avalara partner exclusive update

Latest on Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, upcoming mandates, and partner marketing resources.

In the webinar you will learn about:

Existing and upcoming government mandates

The latest Avalara product roadmap and connectors

Marketing materials to help promote e-invoicing to your customers and prospects

Join to hear the latest from Avalara and how we are supporting our partners in navigating the complex e-invoicing landscape.

About the speakers

Meike Le Roux

Director, EMEA Business Development



Meike specialises in technology partnerships, e-invoicing, and live reporting, driving strategic alliances and innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency.



Kamila Ferhat

Principal Product Manager, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting



Kamila is a seasoned tax specialist with 13+ years of experience in electronic invoicing and e-reporting. She works closely with electronic invoicing publishers and service providers to build solutions that answer client and partner needs.

Clare Gaul

Senior Partner Marketing Manager



Clare has 25+ years of experience in global B2B marketing. She leads partner marketing for EMEA and APAC at Avalara, crafting joint plans and campaigns to drive customer growth and partner success.

Lucy Payne

Product Manager



Lucy’s focus is Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, working on the continued development of the solution and its rollout across EMEA.

Eileen Kane

Senior Manager

