Sales and use tax master class

Video: Sales and use tax master class: Lessons from a former state auditor

Presentation Slides

Lessons from a former state auditor

Five kinds of nexus. Audit triggers. The consequences of noncompliance. 

You’re not alone if you feel confused and overwhelmed by the rules and regulations surrounding sales and use tax. Learn how to determine your sales tax obligations in this presentation, led by Avalara Tax Director and a former auditor for the state of Washington, Mary Cho. 

We review the basics of tax compliance, audit best practices, and other important topics leaders of growing businesses selling into the U.S. need to know.

In this webinar, we cover: 

  • Nexus types and nexus thresholds
  • Audit triggers and best practices
  • The five steps to managing sales tax compliance
  • Consequences of noncompliance

Meet the presenter

Mary Cho

Tax Director, Avalara

Related resources

ASSESSMENT
Economic nexus assessment

Identify the states where your business may have sales tax obligations based on your sales with the Avalara Free Sales Tax Risk Assessment for economic nexus.
TOOL
State sales tax rate tables

Access regularly updated, free rate tables for every U.S. state, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
BLOG
Where is compliance costing your business?

The time employees spend on tasks, the cost of errors, and your monthly total for compliance could surprise you. 

