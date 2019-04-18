The COVID-19 pandemic caused many to turn to online marketplace sales — from consumers abiding by stay-at-home orders, to businesses shifting to accommodate changes in consumer behavior. Selling through online marketplaces like Etsy, Amazon, Facebook, and Walmart has become a popular way for businesses to quickly attract new customers and increase sales, especially as in-store purchases decline. But with this increase in online marketplace sales also comes new tax obligations.

Hear our tax policy expert Scott Peterson uncover the complicated rules of sales tax for marketplace sellers. In this on-hour webinar, Scott explains the basic steps to managing sales tax compliance for online sellers and determining who’s responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax: the marketplace facilitator or the marketplace seller.

You’ll learn:

The definition of a marketplace seller (both domestically and internationally)

The 40-plus states that have enacted marketplace facilitator laws and what that means if you do business in those states

How to determine sales tax obligations if a state has both economic nexus laws and marketplace facilitator laws

Upcoming VAT changes and their impact to international marketplace compliance

This is your chance to make sense of marketplace facilitator laws so your business can learn to manage sales tax properly! Viewers are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.