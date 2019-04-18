Sales tax for marketplace sellers
Understanding the sales tax implications of online marketplaces
The COVID-19 pandemic caused many to turn to online marketplace sales — from consumers abiding by stay-at-home orders, to businesses shifting to accommodate changes in consumer behavior. Selling through online marketplaces like Etsy, Amazon, Facebook, and Walmart has become a popular way for businesses to quickly attract new customers and increase sales, especially as in-store purchases decline. But with this increase in online marketplace sales also comes new tax obligations.
Hear our tax policy expert Scott Peterson uncover the complicated rules of sales tax for marketplace sellers. In this on-hour webinar, Scott explains the basic steps to managing sales tax compliance for online sellers and determining who’s responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax: the marketplace facilitator or the marketplace seller.
You’ll learn:
- The definition of a marketplace seller (both domestically and internationally)
- The 40-plus states that have enacted marketplace facilitator laws and what that means if you do business in those states
- How to determine sales tax obligations if a state has both economic nexus laws and marketplace facilitator laws
- Upcoming VAT changes and their impact to international marketplace compliance
This is your chance to make sense of marketplace facilitator laws so your business can learn to manage sales tax properly! Viewers are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speaker
Scott Peterson, Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Affairs, Avalara
Scott Peterson was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. For seven years, Scott acted as the chief operating officer of an organization devoted to making sales tax simpler and more uniform for the benefit of business. Scott also spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He's now Avalara's go-to resource for all things related to tax policy.