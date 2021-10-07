Streamlined Sales Tax, explained
On demand
60 minutes
Free
The initiative simplifying sales tax and reducing audit-risk for businesses
Did you know that states, local governments, and the business community have come together to reduce the burden of sales tax compliance on sellers? It may sound too good to be true, but the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) initiative allows businesses like yours to simplify sales tax requirements while also to paying less to maintain compliance.
In today’s economy, SST is more important than ever as businesses trigger tax obligations in multiple states due to increased ecommerce. SST works to create more uniform tax rules across participating states and even offsets the cost of using a tax technology provider for calculations, returns, and remittance. Watch this webinar to learn more about this initiative and how you can take advantage of it.
We’ll discuss:
- How SST simplifies sales tax requirements for your business and reduces audit liability
- Which states currently participate in SST
- The qualification requirements to receive free sales tax calculations, returns, and filing
- How you can get started today
You don't want to miss this opportunity to learn how SST can alleviate several of the pain points in tax compliance. Attendees of this webinar are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
