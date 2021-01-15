Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) for Beverage Alcohol

Everything wineries, breweries, distilleries, and retailers need to know in order to participate

Everything wineries, breweries, distilleries, and retailers need to know in order to participate

Effective January 1, 2021, wineries, breweries, and distilleries are eligible for the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) initiative for the very first time. SST is a program that allows for simplified compliance in 24 states with sales tax regulations, and is a cost-effective way to comply with sales tax laws. This includes covering the cost of using tax automation services by participating states. Avalara is a Certified Service Provider (CSP) for SST and is fully capable of supporting wineries, breweries, and distilleries that want to participate in SST. Come to an informative webinar to learn about SST and the benefits of participation.

Hear industry experts Jeff Carroll, (General Manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol) and Emil Ashford (SST Senior Compliance Manager, Avalara) walk through all things SST.

Topics: