On-demand webinar: Streamlined Sales Tax: The initiative simplifying sales tax for businesses


24 states have taken the burden of managing sales tax off remote sellers' shoulders by implementing the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program.

What if you could simplify your company's sales tax requirements and pay less to maintain compliance? It’s possible with Streamlined Sales Tax (SST), an initiative by states, local governments, and the business community to reduce the burden of sales and use tax compliance on sellers. 

SST has never been more important for remote sellers than it is today, especially in light of the economic nexus laws that have swept the country. You may be wondering how you’ll keep up with obligations to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states. 

Let us help you explore your options. Attend our webinar on Streamlined Sales Tax to learn how this program can:

  • Simplify sales tax requirements for your business
  • Decrease the cost of sales tax calculation, returns, and filing
  • Reduce your audit risk

You'll hear from the SST's first Executive Director, Scott Peterson, as well as the program's current leader, Craig Johnson. Together, they'll explain the mission of SST, what it takes for businesses to qualify, and the future of the program.  

This is information you won't want to miss. Register now to unlock the on-demand recording!

Webinar details


When: On-demand

Duration: 60 minutes (including live Q&A)

Cost: Nothing

About the speakers:

Scott Peterson, Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations
Scott Peterson was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. For seven years, Scott acted as the chief operating officer of an organization devoted to making sales tax simpler and more uniform for the benefit of business. Scott also spent 10 years as the Director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He's now Avalara's go-to resource for all things related to tax policy.
Craig Johnosn, Executive Director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board
Craig has served as the Executive Director of the SST Governing Board for the past seven years. He has been involved with the project since 2006, serving as one of Wisconsin’s representatives. Prior to this position, Craig worked at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for over 20 years, working as a Revenue Field Auditor and a Sales and Use Tax Specialist in the Department’s Administration Technical Services Unit. He was instrumental in drafting the legislation and implementing the necessary changes when Wisconsin conformed its laws to the requirements of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement.