24 states have taken the burden of managing sales tax off remote sellers' shoulders by implementing the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program.



What if you could simplify your company's sales tax requirements and pay less to maintain compliance? It’s possible with Streamlined Sales Tax (SST), an initiative by states, local governments, and the business community to reduce the burden of sales and use tax compliance on sellers.

SST has never been more important for remote sellers than it is today, especially in light of the economic nexus laws that have swept the country. You may be wondering how you’ll keep up with obligations to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states.



Simplify sales tax requirements for your business

Decrease the cost of sales tax calculation, returns, and filing

Reduce your audit risk

You'll hear from the SST's first Executive Director, Scott Peterson, as well as the program's current leader, Craig Johnson. Together, they'll explain the mission of SST, what it takes for businesses to qualify, and the future of the program.



