Switch to the new Avalara for Shopify

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Now’s the time to make the switch to Avalara for Shopify
There have been some big changes this year with the long-standing Avalara and Shopify partnership. Shopify recently announced the deprecation of their Avalara AvaTax integration for Shopify Plus merchants. With this change, Avalara has launched a new integration through the Shopify Tax Platform called Avalara for Shopify.
You might be asking, what does this mean for me?
As a valued user of Avalara AvaTax for Shopify Plus, you already appreciate the importance of more accurate and reliable sales tax calculations. We want to make sure you’re informed about this recent change and how it can benefit your business.
We’ll cover:
- What this change means for your sales tax calculations and compliance
- Functionality and enhancements of the Avalara for Shopify integration
- How switching to the new integration can benefit your company
- What the process of switching looks like and some best practices
Plus, we’ll share a special offer available when you switch to the new integration.
We’re here to guide you through these changes and help you make the most of your Avalara for Shopify experience. This webinar will include a live Q&A, so bring your questions.
