Switch to the new Avalara for Shopify

There have been some big changes this year with the long-standing Avalara and Shopify partnership. Shopify recently announced the deprecation of their Avalara AvaTax integration for Shopify Plus merchants. With this change, Avalara has launched a new integration through the Shopify Tax Platform called Avalara for Shopify.

You might be asking, what does this mean for me?

As a valued user of Avalara AvaTax for Shopify Plus, you already appreciate the importance of more accurate and reliable sales tax calculations. We want to make sure you’re informed about this recent change and how it can benefit your business.

We’ll cover: