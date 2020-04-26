On-demand webinar: The case for tax compliance automation within Infor
Overcoming the biggest challenges in tax management through automation
Even though most businesses are required to collect and remit sales tax in the U.S., few understand the rules or how to comply. Sales tax. Use tax. Exemption certificates. Economic nexus. It’s a lot to stay on top of … and a lot of potential risk if you don’t.
If you use Infor and are wondering if you’re covered with the recent sales tax law changes (and if there’s a more efficient way to manage compliance that frees your finance team to focus on critical issues), this webinar’s for you! We’ll reveal the biggest challenges in tax management that can cost a business precious time and money, and provide a first-hand look at how automation can increase accuracy and efficiency.
To make the best use of your time, we've split the presentation into two parts:
First 30 minutes: The Case for Tax Compliance Automation
- The current state of sales tax compliance, including what businesses with tax-exempt transactions need to know
- What economic nexus is and how it can drastically increase your tax obligations
- Tips to accurately manage exemption certificates
- Why businesses are choosing to automate tax compliance
Second 30 minutes: Demo: Automated Tax Compliance with Avalara + Infor
- Overview of Avalara’s tax compliance suite
- Demonstration of how the Avalara suite works inside your Infor ERP
- Q&A with tax compliance experts
In these uncertain times, the last thing you need to worry about is tax compliance. Watch this webinar to make sure your obligations are being managed properly and efficiently.
About the speakers
Antonio Neyra, Sr. Sales Executive, Avalara
Antonio has spent the last 20+ years in the world of technology helping companies focus on their business with specific concentration in manufacturing & distribution companies. Previously, Antonio spent three years at Infor and has an expert level understanding of their manufacturing ERP's operational functionality. For the last eight years at Avalara, he has been dedicated to helping Infor ERP customers learn how to automate their tax compliance allowing more time to focus on business growth and mitigate risk.
Julie Simpson, Product Support Analyst, Infor
Julie has been with Infor since 2011. Before that, she worked for Single Source Systems, which wrote the original Tax Interface Module. She was the Support Manager at Single Source and has stayed in support as she moved to Infor when they purchased the Tax Interface in 2011.