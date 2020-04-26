On-demand webinar: The case for tax compliance automation within Infor

Overcoming the biggest challenges in tax management through automation

Even though most businesses are required to collect and remit sales tax in the U.S., few understand the rules or how to comply. Sales tax. Use tax. Exemption certificates. Economic nexus. It’s a lot to stay on top of … and a lot of potential risk if you don’t.

If you use Infor and are wondering if you’re covered with the recent sales tax law changes (and if there’s a more efficient way to manage compliance that frees your finance team to focus on critical issues), this webinar’s for you! We’ll reveal the biggest challenges in tax management that can cost a business precious time and money, and provide a first-hand look at how automation can increase accuracy and efficiency.

To make the best use of your time, we've split the presentation into two parts:

First 30 minutes: The Case for Tax Compliance Automation

The current state of sales tax compliance, including what businesses with tax-exempt transactions need to know

What economic nexus is and how it can drastically increase your tax obligations

Tips to accurately manage exemption certificates

Why businesses are choosing to automate tax compliance

Second 30 minutes: Demo: Automated Tax Compliance with Avalara + Infor

Overview of Avalara’s tax compliance suite

Demonstration of how the Avalara suite works inside your Infor ERP

Q&A with tax compliance experts

In these uncertain times, the last thing you need to worry about is tax compliance. Watch this webinar to make sure your obligations are being managed properly and efficiently.

