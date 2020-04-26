On-demand webinar:
The hidden drain of tax compliance and how to automate it within Microsoft Dynamics
Overcoming the biggest challenges in tax management through automation
Even though most businesses are required to collect and remit sales tax in the U.S., few understand the rules or how to comply. Sales tax. Use tax. Exemption certificates. Economic nexus. It’s a lot to stay on top of … and a lot of potential risk if you don’t.
If you use Microsoft Dynamics and are wondering if you’re covered with the recent sales tax law changes (and if there’s a more efficient way to manage compliance that frees your finance team to focus on critical issues), this webinar’s for you! We’ll reveal the biggest challenges in tax management that can cost a business precious time and money, and provide a first-hand look at how automation can increase accuracy and efficiency.
To make the best use of your time, we've split the presentation into two parts:
First 30 minutes: The Case for Tax Compliance Automation
- The current state of sales tax compliance
- What economic nexus is and how it can drastically increase your tax obligations
- Which industries typically have the most compliance risk
- Why businesses are choosing to automate tax compliance
Second 30 minutes: Demo: Automated Tax Compliance with Avalara + Microsoft Dynamics
- Overview of Avalara’s tax compliance suite
- Demonstration of how the Avalara suite works inside your Microsoft Dynamics ERP
- Live Q&A with Microsoft Dynamics tax compliance experts
In these uncertain times, the last thing you need to worry about is tax compliance. Watch this webinar to make sure your obligations are being managed properly and efficiently.
Sign up get access to the on-demand recording.
Webinar details
When: On-demand
Duration: 60 minutes
Cost: Nothing
About the speakers
Carolynn Kranz, Founder, Industry Sales Tax Solutions
Carolynn is the founder and managing member of two firms: (1) Kranz & Associates, PLLC, a boutique law firm specializing in state and local tax consulting; and (2) Industry Sales Tax Solutions, LLC (“ISTS”), which offers a subscription database containing the sales and use taxability of software related transactions, digital content and cloud services. The ISTS database is also licensed by Avalara and utilized to maintain content as part of their AvaTax platform. Carolynn specializes in state and local tax matters on a multi-state basis, particularly in the area of sales and use taxes. In addition to Carolynn’s sales and use tax expertise, she has significant experience in state and local income / franchise tax, as well as federal tax matters.
Will Hodgson, Solution Engineer, Avalara
Will Hodgson has been with Avalara for almost 6 years working with our Solution Consulting team. He previously was part of Avalara's Professional Services team as a Project Manager and Lead Implementation Consultant. Overall, Will has been in the transactional tax industry for roughly 18 years.