Tax optimization for physical commodity trading
Learn about taxation trends for the physical commodity trading market
Commodity trading can present unique tax challenges, but if you know your tax obligations, you can find opportunities to increase your profit margin. Find out why energy trading is the next era of power trading and how you can leverage tax automation to mitigate risk.
In this webinar, we’ll cover:
- Energy trading — Known as the next era of power trading, learn about energy trading trends and challenges.
- Optimizing margins — In energy trading, taxes are often considered a cost of doing business. But once you know your tax implications, you have more opportunities to increase your profit margin.
- Taxation challenges — Characterizing commodity transactions can be difficult and have vastly different tax implications.
- Leveraging automation — Commercial commodity trading is risky business. Learn how managing profit margins can become a much more predictable process.
About the speaker
John Beaty
General Manager for Excise, Avalara
John Beaty is a results-oriented senior executive with more than 23 years of process technology consulting experience in the petroleum industry and 30 years of team development and organizational leadership. John’s work experience covers a wide range of international business consulting, including adaptation of global ERP solutions, as well as energy trading and risk management systems.