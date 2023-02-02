The 6 phases of the client compliance lifecycle
Tax compliance is an integral part of any client relationship, yet many practitioners struggle with meeting their clients’ demands. Small practitioners may not be equipped with the staff or expertise to meet these challenges, and larger firms can miss opportunities as compliance grows more complex.
Improve your understanding of client issues. Join experts from Avalara and Forvis to learn about the steps in the client compliance lifecycle so you can better support their needs. Plus, earn CPE credits.
What you’ll learn:
- A holistic view of the 6 phases of the client compliance lifecycle
- How practitioners can identify new opportunities for the services they offer
- Key questions to ask clients to help you find their compliance gaps
- Steps you can take to better serve your clients, no matter the size of your practice
NASBA CPE Registry statement
Avalara is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.NASBARegistry.org.
About the speakers
John Sallese
Director, Strategic Accounting Solutions and Partners, Avalara
Matt Brown
Managing Director, Forvis
