Mastering alcohol ecommerce in 2022
A focus on the future
With the acceleration of ecommerce sales for many industries over the past two years, one industry is lagging behind. Why has the beverage alcohol industry been so slow to take advantage of this digital transformation? Alcohol sellers should be evaluating their ecommerce strategies to make the changes needed for future success.
Join Avalara for this on demand webinar as we discuss Mastering alcohol ecommerce in 2022. Speaker Bourcard Nesin, research analyst at Rabobank, sheds some light on the different classifications of ecommerce from his alcohol ecommerce playbook and provides insights on strategies every alcohol seller should consider.
In this webinar you’ll learn:
- The different types of alcohol ecommerce
- How to optimize your brand performance
- Key resourcing strategies for your ecommerce business
- How the recently released Treasury Department report, Competition in the Markets for Beer, Wine, and Spirits, may impact the ecommerce landscape
About the speakers
Jeff Carroll
General Manager, Beverage Alcohol, Avalara
Jeff is general manager, Beverage Alcohol at Avalara. He’s responsible for leading the overall strategy and growth for the business unit, ensuring continued client compliance and satisfaction, and guiding a large, cross-functional team. Jeff’s experience includes more than 14 years of senior leadership in beverage alcohol and sales tax compliance SaaS solutions. He has designed and brought to market well-known products and tools for both industry members and state agencies. Jeff joined Compli in the fall of 2017 and was subsequently promoted to chief product officer, responsible for product development, sales and marketing, business development, and content prior to the Avalara acquisition in 2019. He also regularly shares his expertise by speaking at industry events and publishing content on regulatory compliance and tax issues.
Bourcard Nesin
Research Analyst, Rabobank
Bourcard is a research analyst at Rabobank, where he helps some of the world’s largest food and beverage companies navigate ecommerce and digital transformation. His research has been featured in The Economist, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USA Today, Progressive Grocer, and other leading publications. He also co-hosts and produces Liquid Assets, the world’s highest rated beverage industry podcast.