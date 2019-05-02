The state of state taxes
How the pandemic affected state tax policies and what to expect for the future
States have long relied on tax revenues to fuel their budgets. Those revenues were unexpectedly stretched thin in 2020 when the government shut down large parts of the economy to stop the spread of COVID-19. While many state budgets have fared better since then, state leaders have been closely examining existing tax policies and considering changes to mitigate any shortfalls.
To better understand the fiscal situation in each state and the state policies under consideration, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, funded by Avalara, conducted a survey of state government officials. Watch this on-demand webinar to hear tax policy experts from these two organizations reveal key takeaways from the survey, including a detailed look at revenue growth (or decline) by state and an overview of the potential shifts in tax policy that may impact your business.
Watch this joint webinar to learn:
- State-by-state revenue trends during the pandemic, and future forecasts
- State policy considerations for fiscal year 2022
- Plans for general sales and excise tax base changes
- Consumption patterns during the pandemic
- Changes that may be in store for economic nexus laws and the taxation of online purchases
You'll want to check out this overview of The state of state taxes as the pandemic continues to influence our economy for the foreseeable future. Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Lucy Dadayan
Senior Research Associate, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Lucy Dadayan leads the State Tax and Economic Review project with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute. Before joining Urban Institute, Lucy was a senior research scientist with the Rockefeller Institute of Government, where she wrote extensively on state and local government fiscal issues, including state government tax revenue trends, personal income taxes, and tax revenue forecasts, to name a few. She has also authored or coauthored four chapters for the Book of the States (2015, 2016, and 2017 editions).
Scott Peterson
Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy, Avalara
Scott Peterson was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. For seven years, Scott acted as the chief operating officer of this organization, which is devoted to making sales tax simpler and more uniform for the benefit of business. Scott also spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He's now Avalara's go-to resource for all things related to tax policy.