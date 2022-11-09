Understanding exemption certificate management

When it comes to managing and submitting exemption certificates, there’s a lot of room for error. Not only do you have to know when exemption certificates can and can’t be used, but you’ll need systems in place to collect and file them. Making sure customers are presenting the correct documentation — and employees are collecting and validating them properly — is also important.

We walk you through the common pitfalls of exemption certificate management, how to avoid them, and how Avalara Exemption Certificate Management can help support your business’s certificate management process.