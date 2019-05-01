Virtual event - 2021 sales tax changes: Midyear update

The COVID-19 pandemic had a dramatic effect on the landscape of sales tax in 2020 and continues to impact tax policy in 2021. Over the last six months, some states have extended tax relief efforts, others have adopted economic nexus laws, and still others have started taxing digital advertisements.

Watch our virtual event on demand to learn more about sales tax changes in the first half of 2021 and what to expect for the rest of the year. First, we review the high-level tax changes impacting businesses, then offer industry-specific breakout sessions that cover noteworthy trends in the sectors of retail, manufacturing, and software and digital goods. Choose one or watch them all!

Agenda:

Keynote — 2021 sales tax changes: Midyear update

62 minutes

Hear from Avalara Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations Scott Peterson as he walks us through the latest tax legislation and what’s on the docket for the remainder of the year. Keynote attendees are eligible to receive 1 hour of CPE credit.

Breakout A: Tax compliance for retailers in a digital world

61 minutes

At the onset of the pandemic, many businesses had to shift their business model online. As parts of the world reopen and retailers welcome back in-store customers, they must now combine both shopping experiences. We reveal the latest retail trends and how retailers can future-proof their sales tax strategy to ensure compliance whether they’re selling online or in-store.

Breakout B: The tax implications of ecommerce sales for manufacturers and distributors

57 minutes

Many manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers continue to exploit online sales in 2021, making purchases easier for their business clientele and enabling consumers to buy direct. However, this trend can drastically change sales tax obligations. Hear our B2B industry experts go over about the latest online sales trends for manufacturers and what you need to know to ensure tax compliance is up to par.

Breakout C: Sales tax for software and digital goods providers in 2021 and beyond

63 minutes

Understanding the taxability of software and digital goods has always been complex, especially since states are increasing taxation on these intangible products and services. In this breakout, we discuss sales tax laws as they relate to software, software as a service, and digital goods in general, and why tax compliance is critical to safeguarding your business’s growth and expansion.