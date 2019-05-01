Virtual event - 2021 sales tax changes: Midyear update
The COVID-19 pandemic had a dramatic effect on the landscape of sales tax in 2020 and continues to impact tax policy in 2021. Over the last six months, some states have extended tax relief efforts, others have adopted economic nexus laws, and still others have started taxing digital advertisements.
Watch our virtual event on demand to learn more about sales tax changes in the first half of 2021 and what to expect for the rest of the year. First, we review the high-level tax changes impacting businesses, then offer industry-specific breakout sessions that cover noteworthy trends in the sectors of retail, manufacturing, and software and digital goods. Choose one or watch them all!
Agenda:
- Keynote — 2021 sales tax changes: Midyear update
- Industry-specific breakout sessions:
- Tax compliance for retailers in a digital world
- The tax implications of ecommerce sales for manufacturers and distributors
- Sales tax for software and digital goods providers in 2021 and beyond
Keynote — 2021 sales tax changes: Midyear update
62 minutes
Hear from Avalara Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations Scott Peterson as he walks us through the latest tax legislation and what’s on the docket for the remainder of the year. Keynote attendees are eligible to receive 1 hour of CPE credit.
Breakout A: Tax compliance for retailers in a digital world
61 minutes
At the onset of the pandemic, many businesses had to shift their business model online. As parts of the world reopen and retailers welcome back in-store customers, they must now combine both shopping experiences. We reveal the latest retail trends and how retailers can future-proof their sales tax strategy to ensure compliance whether they’re selling online or in-store.
Breakout B: The tax implications of ecommerce sales for manufacturers and distributors
57 minutes
Many manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers continue to exploit online sales in 2021, making purchases easier for their business clientele and enabling consumers to buy direct. However, this trend can drastically change sales tax obligations. Hear our B2B industry experts go over about the latest online sales trends for manufacturers and what you need to know to ensure tax compliance is up to par.
Breakout C: Sales tax for software and digital goods providers in 2021 and beyond
63 minutes
Understanding the taxability of software and digital goods has always been complex, especially since states are increasing taxation on these intangible products and services. In this breakout, we discuss sales tax laws as they relate to software, software as a service, and digital goods in general, and why tax compliance is critical to safeguarding your business’s growth and expansion.
About the speakers
Scott Peterson
Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations, Avalara
Scott Peterson was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. For seven years, Scott acted as the chief operating officer of this organization, which is devoted to making sales tax simpler and more uniform for the benefit of business. Scott also spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He's now Avalara's go-to resource for all things related to tax policy.
Jennifer Kijek
Senior Manager of Commerce Alliance, Avalara
Jennifer has more than 20 years of experience in product and alliance roles spanning across multiple verticals including retail, hospitality, and media. Prior to Avalara, she was the global alliance director at Lyons Consulting Group (now Capgemini) where she managed partnerships with strategic commerce platforms and technology partners.
John Sallese
Director of Product Solution Engineering, Avalara
John has more than 25 years of tax compliance and audit experience, including sales and use, telecommunications, income, and property tax. He’s been in various roles supporting sales, marketing, implementation, and training through webinars, speaking engagements, and on-site presentations.
Maria Tringali
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Maria has been with Avalara since 2014 and is focused on training, educating, and supporting customers, prospective customers, sales teams, and partners on tax compliance requirements for B2B sellers. She’s passionate about improving the exempt customer experience and helping businesses improve upon and automate traditionally labor-intensive and risk-prone activities.
David Lingerfelt
Director of North America Tax Content Maintenance, Avalara
David is a tax attorney specializing in indirect taxes. David worked as a government tax administrator for seventeen years before joining Avalara. His regulatory experience includes auditing, tax controversy, collections, taxpayer education, and compliance documents processing. David leads the North America tax content research teams at Avalara. The research teams are responsible for maintaining the U.S. and Canadian tax compliance content, which includes rates, taxability rules, taxing boundaries, exemption certificates, and returns.